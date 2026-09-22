USD/IQD exchange rate inches lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-09-22T07:58:40+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil
The US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, hovering around 157,000 Iraqi dinars.
According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 157,700 dinars per $100 at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 157,900 dinars on Monday morning.
In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the dollar sold for 158,250 dinars per $100 and was bought for 157,250 dinars.
In Erbil, exchange shops sold $100 for 157,200 dinars and bought it for 157,150 dinars.