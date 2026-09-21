Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 158,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 159,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 158,500 dinars and bought it at 157,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,600 dinars and buying prices at 157,500 dinars.