Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission, the country’s main anti-corruption body, said it seized 120 land-allocation files suspected of irregularities in Maysan province on Monday and detained eight employees, with warrants issued for additional suspects.

A team from the Commission’s Maysan office found the records at Amarah Municipality and the provincial Real Estate Registration Directorate. The files concerned plots sold through public auctions but allegedly processed without being formally recorded by the directorate in exchange for gifts or other benefits.

Last week, the Supreme Judicial Council identified irregularities in the registration of 13 municipal plots belonging to Amarah Municipality in Maysan’s Abu Rummana and Maghraba areas, leading to seven arrests.

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