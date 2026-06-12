Iraq security forces kill senior drug kingpins

Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraqi security forces killed two of the country's most wanted drug traffickers, including a suspected kingpin accused of supplying crystal meth across Iraq, during an armed confrontation in Maysan province on Friday.

The Iraqi National Security Service said the suspects were killed after opening fire on a tactical unit carrying out an operation based on intelligence gathered by its Baghdad and provincial security directorates.

Agency spokesman Arshad Al-Hakim said one of the dead, known as Abu Fatim, was considered the country's main trafficker of crystal methamphetamine.

Earlier this month, Iraqi police dismantled an international criminal network composed of three foreigners in the province, accused of smuggling and transporting crystal methamphetamine into Iraq.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East