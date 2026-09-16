Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq’s judiciary uncovered irregularities in the registration of 13 municipal land plots in Maysan province, leading to the arrest of seven suspects, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Wednesday.

The plots, located in the Abu Rummana and Maghraba areas and belonging to the Amarah Municipality Directorate, had been registered in violation of the law, according to the council.

In cooperation with the Federal Commission of Integrity, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, and security forces, Maysan’s Integrity Investigation Court arrested six Amarah Municipality employees and one Real Estate Registration Department employee.

The suspects were detained under Article 340 of Iraq’s Penal Code.

The case follows two recent investigations involving state land in Al-Anbar province. On Monday, the judiciary uncovered manipulation in the valuation of a 400-dunam property that resulted in an estimated 18.43 billion-dinar ($14M) loss to public funds. A day earlier, the commission halted the sale of two other properties spanning 186 dunams, preventing an estimated 4.65 billion-dinar ($3.53M) loss.

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²

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