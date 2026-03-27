Iraq judiciary chief warns armed factions against unilateral war decisions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan on Friday warned that unilateral decisions by armed factions on war and peace could trigger “serious consequences,” describing such actions as a breach of the constitution.

Zaidan noted that Article 61 (Ninth) restricts the declaration of war to a formal process involving the Presidency, the prime minister, and a two-thirds parliamentary majority. Actions outside this framework, he said, undermine governance and weaken the rule of law.

“Attempts by armed groups to engage in combat decisions independently pose a threat to sovereignty and stability,” he cautioned, highlighting the risks of fragmented authority and the potential to draw Iraq into conflict without national consensus. Zaidan also pointed to the dangers of weapons outside state control, linking their spread to a higher risk of internal confrontation.

He further warned that “bypassing elected institutions could erode public trust and expose Iraq to international repercussions,” while noting the broader impact on public confidence and economic activity. Zaidan concluded by calling for stronger state control over arms and reinforced constitutional institutions to safeguard stability and national sovereignty.

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