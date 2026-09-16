Shafaq News- Babil

A joint security team arrested three suspects, including a woman, on Wednesday over alleged antiquities trafficking in Babil province, south of Baghdad, the provincial police command stated.

Police said the suspects were stopped while traveling in a vehicle registered in Wasit province. Preliminary information indicated that the three are residents of southern Al-Qadisiyah province.

On August 24, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) said it had recovered hundreds of antiquities, manuscripts and rare gold coins in separate operations across several provinces, including Babil, and arrested suspected dealers and smugglers.

Read more: A race against time: Restoring Iraq's lost history