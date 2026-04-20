Iraq security brief: Antiquities network busted, Fatal attacks in Kirkuk and Dhi Qar

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 20.

- Antiquities Smuggling Network Dismantled (Saladin)

Security forces dismantled a major antiquities trafficking network and seized 12 artifacts dating back to the Sumerian and Assyrian eras in Samarra, a source told Shafaq News.

- Police Arrests in Crime Operations (Kirkuk)

Anti-crime units arrested several suspects across Kirkuk within 24 hours based on judicial warrants.

- Armed Men kill Civilian in Garage (Kirkuk)

Two gunmen killed a civilian inside a car garage in central Kirkuk, prompting a security operation to track the attackers, a source told Shafaq News.

- Assailants Kill Elderly Woman at Home (Dhi Qar)

An elderly woman was found dead with multiple injuries inside her home in Dhi Qar district under unclear circumstances.

- Suicide Jump Claims Young Man’s Life (Baghdad)

A young man died after jumping from a bridge in northern Baghdad in an apparent suicide.

- Forces Arrest Gunmen After House Attack (Diyala)

Security forces arrested two suspects who opened fire on a civilian’s home in Baladruz district following a personal dispute, with no injuries reported, a security source told Shafaq News.

- Police Arrests Gunmen After House Attack (Diyala)

Security forces detained two suspects who opened fire on a house following a personal dispute.

- Forces Arrest Gunmen After House Attack (Diyala)

Security forces arrested two suspects who opened fire on a civilian’s home in Baladruz district following a personal dispute, with no injuries reported.

- Crash Kills Content Creator on Basra Road (Basra)

Content creator Mohammed Al-Shammari died after his vehicle overturned on the road to Basra while traveling from Baghdad.

- Lightning Strike Injures Shepherd, Kills Livestock (Duhok)

A lightning strike injured a shepherd and killed around 100 sheep belonging to two families in Sheikhan district.