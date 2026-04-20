Trump says new Iran deal coming as US weighs escalation

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that a new agreement with Iran is close and would be “far better” than the 2015 nuclear deal, guaranteeing “peace and security” worldwide.

On Truth Social, Trump described the previous agreement as a “guaranteed road” to Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, saying such an outcome “will not happen” under the deal currently being negotiated.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Trump and his team are still weighing whether to pursue a deal or escalate militarily, with discussions ongoing over a potential campaign if talks fail. Trump has also signaled continued pressure on Tehran, saying the United States will maintain its maritime blockade until an agreement is reached.

Pakistan, which is mediating talks between Tehran and Washington, is “confident” it can help bring Iran to the negotiating table, Reuters reported, citing a senior Pakistani source. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said there are currently no plans for a second round of talks and described the process as facing “significant complications,” particularly due to the ongoing US blockade.