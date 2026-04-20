Trump rules out ceasefire extension as Iran dismisses fresh talks

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump ruled out extending the ceasefire with Iran on Monday and reversed an earlier decision to keep Vice President JD Vance out of the next round —citing security concerns— sending him back to Islamabad as the delegation touched down in Pakistan hours later.

Trump told Bloomberg that fighting resumes if talks collapse. On the Strait of Hormuz, where the US Navy maintains a blockade, Trump said that it stays shut until ink is on paper. "The Iranians want me to open the Strait. I won't do it until a deal is done." The ceasefire expires Wednesday evening Washington time. "We have plenty of time," he said. "I won't rush a bad deal."

Tasnim News Agency, citing sources close to the negotiating team, called the talks "a waste of time" unless Washington drops what Tehran describes as maximalist demands buried in back-channel messages. "Iran will not play along with this American theater," the sources said, adding that Tehran stands ready to "punish the United States again."

Read more: Opinion: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks