IAEA rejects US–Iran deal without UN oversight

Shafaq News- Middle East

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Monday that any agreement between the United States and Iran without the agency’s involvement would be “an illusion.”

In an interview with The Telegraph, Grossi said a deal lacking a comprehensive verification mechanism would be “worthless,” adding that only the agency can confirm whether commitments are being implemented.

He said a potential agreement could include Iran reducing its stockpile of enriched uranium and transferring the remainder to a third country, similar to the 2015 deal. Grossi also warned of safety risks linked to uranium-related activities, citing possible structural damage at nuclear facilities that have been targeted in strikes.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump claimed that a new agreement with Iran is close and would be “far better” than the 2015 nuclear deal, guaranteeing “peace and security” worldwide.