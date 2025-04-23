Iran hints at nuke advance with US: Going in right direction

Shafaq News/ Ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States are moving in “the right direction,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday, while cautioning that it is still too early to judge the outcome.

His remarks came as Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced the postponement of a planned technical meeting between the two sides, originally scheduled for today, to Saturday. The delay, according to the ministry, was proposed by Oman and accepted by both Tehran and Washington, though Iran did not specify the reason.

The rescheduled session will coincide with the third round of nuclear talks hosted by the Omani capital, Muscat. Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to attend.

Ahead of his departure from Tehran to China, Araghchi held a phone call with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, who is currently in Washington. According to the Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed Grossi on recent developments in the indirect talks with the US, underscoring Iran’s “goodwill and seriousness in pursuing diplomacy.”

FM Araghchi talks with IAEA Director General On Tuesday evening, ahead of his official visit to China, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (#IAEA), who is… pic.twitter.com/qFPAzBFGx1 — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) April 23, 2025

Grossi reportedly welcomed Iran’s “responsible approach” and reaffirmed the IAEA’s readiness to support the process in line with its mandate.

The Muscat meetings mark the highest-level direct engagement between Tehran and Washington since the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump.

Earlier today, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that the current US administration is making “significant progress” with Iran, “far surpassing what previous administrations have achieved.”

He ruled out a return to the terms of the 2015 deal brokered by former President Barack Obama and emphasized that “Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

“All options remain on the table,” Waltz said, while noting that President Trump strongly favors a diplomatic resolution. “We are receiving positive signals toward reaching a deal,” he added.