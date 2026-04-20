Iraq’s conscription push tests balance between manpower and modernization

Shafaq News

Iraq’s parliament has reignited debate over compulsory military service after completing the first reading of a draft “national service” law, exposing divisions between supporters and opponents over its feasibility and impact.

Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi called for relevant authorities —including the defense, planning and finance ministries, along with the army’s general command— to review the proposal and submit observations. The draft outlines provisions to reinstate compulsory service, defining eligible age groups, service duration, recruitment, deferments, exemptions, and reserve obligations.

Supporters of the proposal told Shafaq News that the law could strengthen state institutions and national cohesion. Political analyst Zaid al-Shammari said the measure would enhance military readiness, promote discipline among youth, and contribute to social integration, adding that it could also help address unemployment if implemented effectively.

Opponents, however, warned of significant economic and structural challenges. Security experts Alaa al-Nashou and Adnan al-Kanani, along with lawmaker Saad al-Awadi, told Shafaq News that reinstating conscription would require extensive financial resources, administrative infrastructure, and expansion of military institutions. They cautioned that approving the law under current conditions could strain the budget, limit employment opportunities, and fail to align with modern warfare, which increasingly relies on technology rather than large troop numbers. Al-Awadi added that many lawmakers favor prioritizing technological capabilities, particularly given an estimated 1.6 million personnel already in state security structures.

Separately, dozens of lawmakers have called for the draft to be withdrawn or delayed until a new government is formed and defense sector needs are reassessed.

Compulsory military service was a central pillar of Iraq’s security system under Saddam Hussein, when it was mandatory for large segments of the population. The system was abolished after the 2003 US-led invasion and the dissolution of state military structures, leaving Iraq to rely on a volunteer-based force. Since then, successive Iraqi governments have repeatedly attempted to reintroduce national service laws, but proposals have faced political divisions, economic concerns, and shifting security priorities.

Read more: Compulsory military service stirs controversy in Iraq

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.