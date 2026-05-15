Iraqi forces arrest “high-risk” terrorism suspect in Babil

Shafaq News- Babil

Police in Iraq’s Babil province on Friday detained a suspect wanted on terrorism charges after identifying him through a screening process at a security checkpoint.

According to the Babil Police Command, the suspect was detained after authorities matched his personal records with a database of individuals classified as “high-risk” terrorism suspects.

The detainee, born in 1998 and residing in Dhi Qar province, was wanted under Article 4/1 of Iraq’s 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law based on an arrest warrant issued on April 28, 2026, by the Al-Rusafa Central Investigative Court.

Authorities did not provide details about the case.

Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law imposes the death penalty on individuals directly involved in terrorism-related acts, including perpetrators, accomplices, planners, financiers, and those who incite or facilitate such crimes. The law also prescribes life imprisonment for anyone who knowingly conceals terrorist activity or shelters suspects linked to such offenses.

In April, Iraq’s National Security Service announced the arrest of 18 suspects on terrorism charges.