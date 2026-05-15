Barzani backs cooperation with Iraq’s new government

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Friday, after parliament approved the new federal government, expressing hope that the cabinet would mark a new phase of stability and progress for Iraq.

In a statement, Barzani wished Al-Zaidi and his ministerial team success. He also renewed Erbil’s readiness to work jointly with Baghdad “based on the constitution, true partnership, and balance” to resolve outstanding disputes and protect the constitutional rights of all Iraqi components, adding that cooperation and national unity remain essential to overcoming the country’s challenges.

“Iraq is a rich country with great potential, and Iraqis of all backgrounds deserve a dignified life, better services, and lasting security and stability,” he said.

Iraq’s parliament voted on May 14 to grant confidence to Al-Zaidi’s government and its ministerial program, approving 14 ministers while postponing votes on nine ministries until after the Eid Al-Adha, expected on May 27, holiday due to ongoing political disagreements.

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