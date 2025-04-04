President Barzani on Feyli Kurds' Genocide: Iraq must restore citizenship to victims

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the 45th anniversary of the Feyli Kurds' genocide, calling on the Iraqi government to compensate the victims “in all aspects.”

In a post on X, the Kurdish president described the genocide as a “brutal campaign” by the former Iraqi regime, which subjected thousands of Feyli Kurds to execution, arrest, deportation, enforced disappearance, denationalization, and asset confiscation—"solely for being Kurds who supported the Kurdish revolution.”

ئەمڕۆ یادی پڕ له‌ ئازاری چل و پێنجەمین ساڵڕۆژی جینۆسایدی هەزاران کوردی فەیلی ده‌که‌ینه‌وه‌ کە لە هەڵمەتێکی دڕندانەی ڕژێمی ئەوکاتی عێراقدا، ڕووبه‌ڕووی کوشتن و دەستگیرکردن و ڕاگواستن و ونکردن و لێسەندنەوەی ڕەگەزنامە و دەستبەسەرداگرتنی ماڵ و سامانیان بوون، تەنها لەبەر ئەوەی کوردن و… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 4, 2025

Reaffirming his commitment to restoring Feyli Kurds' rights and ensuring justice, Barzani urged the Iraqi government to fully compensate them, as ruled by Iraq’s Supreme Criminal Court, while also calling for the restoration of their citizenship, the return of confiscated properties, and the resolution of ongoing issues affecting the community.

“This genocide, like all attempts at erasure and crimes against the people of Kurdistan, marks a dark chapter in history—one that brought only suffering and instability to the country,” he added. “The past must serve as a lesson to build a better future founded on understanding, partnership, acceptance, and the protection of all communities’ rights in Iraq.”