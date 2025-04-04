PM Barzani on Feyli Kurds' Genocide: Iraq must compensate victims' families

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the 45th anniversary of the Feyli Kurds' genocide, emphasizing the Iraqi government's constitutional duty to deliver justice to the victims' families.

"Today, we remember the heinous crime that targeted a fundamental part of our people, committed by successive Iraqi regimes in several phases, reaching its peak brutality in 1980,” Barzani stated.

The previous Iraqi regime forcibly deported and displaced hundreds of thousands of Feyli Kurds, disappeared thousands more, confiscated their money and property, and stripped them of their citizenship, he explained.

The Kurdish PM called on the Iraqi government to fully meet its legal and constitutional responsibilities, particularly by compensating the victims' families of this genocide and other similar crimes with "fair and just compensation," and restoring their stolen rights and property.