Iran, US postpone enriched uranium talks to later negotiation stage

Shafaq News- New Delhi

Iran and the United States have agreed to postpone discussions over Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile to later stages of negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, with both sides will focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US blockade.

Speaking during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi stated that uranium enrichment and the fate of Iran’s stockpile remain the central deadlock in ongoing talks with Washington. The stockpile is estimated by US officials cited in American media at roughly 400 to 450 kilograms enriched to 60% purity.

Araghchi also confirmed consultations with Russian officials over Moscow’s proposal to store Iran’s enriched uranium, adding that Tehran would welcome diplomatic support from China, which he described as “a strategic partner with good intentions.” Moscow has repeatedly proposed transferring Iran’s enriched uranium to Russian territory as part of a potential settlement, although previous initiatives faced resistance from both Tehran and Washington.

Still, Tehran continued to doubt Washington’s seriousness about reaching a balanced agreement, Araghchi emphasized. Iranian media previously reported that Tehran submitted a 14-point plan through Pakistani mediators calling for a comprehensive end to the war within 30 days, alongside demands for sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, and guarantees against further attacks, as well as reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US naval blockade, while postponing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage.

Trump, however, contended that the proposal is unlikely to be accepted, as Tehran “has not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions over 47 years.

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