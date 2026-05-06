Washington calls on Iraqi PM-designate to curb ‘militias’ after 600 attacks

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

US facilities in Iraq were targeted more than 600 times during the war with Iran, a senior State Department official said, urging Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi to take concrete action against Iran-backed armed factions.

Quoted by CNN, the official said the attacks included rocket and drone strikes targeting the US embassy in Baghdad, the US Diplomatic Support Center, and the US consulate in Erbil. There is currently a very blurred line between the Iraqi state and “militias,” the official added, calling for factions to be removed from state institutions, stripped of Iraqi budget support, and prevented from receiving government salaries.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Baghdad renewed its warning that “Iran-aligned Iraqi militias” continue to plan attacks against American citizens and US-linked targets across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, alleging that some entities linked to the Iraqi government continue to provide the groups with political, financial, and operational cover.

Read more: Iraq after ceasefire: US bases and unresolved political questions