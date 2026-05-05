US warns Iran-aligned armed factions plotting attacks in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday warned that “Iraqi terrorist militias aligned with Iran” continue to plan attacks targeting US citizens and American-linked interests across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

Some actors linked to Iraqi state institutions provide political, financial, and operational support to these groups, the embassy indicated, cautioning that threats from missiles, drones, and rockets persist despite the reopening of airspace and the partial resumption of commercial flights.

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq – May 5, 2026Location: Iraq Iraqi airspace has reopened and limited commercial flights are operating. Those considering air travel in Iraq should be aware of the ongoing potential risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) May 5, 2026

The mission reaffirmed its Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, urging US citizens to avoid Iraq and calling on those already in the country to leave immediately.

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