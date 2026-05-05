US warns Iran-aligned armed factions plotting attacks in Iraq

US warns Iran-aligned armed factions plotting attacks in Iraq
2026-05-05T11:38:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday warned that “Iraqi terrorist militias aligned with Iran” continue to plan attacks targeting US citizens and American-linked interests across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

Some actors linked to Iraqi state institutions provide political, financial, and operational support to these groups, the embassy indicated, cautioning that threats from missiles, drones, and rockets persist despite the reopening of airspace and the partial resumption of commercial flights.

The mission reaffirmed its Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, urging US citizens to avoid Iraq and calling on those already in the country to leave immediately.

Read more: Iraq after ceasefire: US bases and unresolved political questions

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