Trump pushes policies on border security, transgender rights, and the Panama Canal

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has escalated his hardline policies on border security, transgender rights, and international trade, triggering swift responses both domestically and abroad. From deploying troops at the US-Mexico border to issuing executive orders on transgender athletes and securing strategic concessions in Panama, Trump’s actions signal a forceful approach to national security and governance.

Mexico Deploys Troops at US Border

Mexico has mobilized a convoy of National Guard and military trucks along the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas, as part of a broader effort to curb migration and drug smuggling. The deployment follows Trump’s warning that he would impose tariffs on Mexican goods unless stricter border measures were implemented.

Armed National Guard members were seen dismantling makeshift ladders and ropes hidden in trenches near the border, while patrols expanded operations in other high-traffic areas, including Tijuana.

Despite a reported decline in migration and fentanyl-related overdoses over the past year, Trump recently declared a state of emergency at the border. In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to deploy 10,000 troops to reinforce security and combat fentanyl trafficking.

The US has also pledged to intensify efforts to curb the flow of American-made firearms into Mexico, which fuel cartel violence. Criminal groups continue to battle for control over the lucrative human smuggling trade, spreading violence across multiple regions.

Transgender Athletes Banned in Women’s Sports

Trump has signed an executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, expanding his administration’s policies restricting transgender rights.

“From now on, women’s sports will be for women only,” Trump declared at the White House, flanked by young female athletes. “With this executive order, we end the war on women’s sports.”

Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, attended the signing ceremony, where Trump vowed to “protect women and girls” from what he called unfair competition.

The order grants government agencies the authority to withhold federal funding from schools and universities that allow transgender women to compete in female sports. Trump warned that institutions permitting transgender participation would face investigations and potential loss of federal funding.

He also stated that he would pressure the International Olympic Committee to revise its policies on transgender athletes before the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Additionally, he directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to deny visas to individuals attempting to enter the US to compete as transgender women under “fraudulent” pretenses.

Trump has previously signed executive orders banning transgender individuals from military service and restricting gender-affirming treatments for minors. His latest move follows a Republican-led bill passed in the House earlier this year, imposing strict limits on transgender athletes in both women’s and men’s sports.

Free Passage for Government Ships Through Panama Canal

The US government has secured an agreement allowing its ships to transit the Panama Canal without paying fees, following pressure from Trump on Panamanian authorities.

The US State Department announced the deal on social media, stating that “US government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal free of charge, saving the government millions of dollars annually.”

This marks the first public confirmation of concessions hinted at by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after discussions with Panamanian officials. Rubio argued that it was unfair for the US to both defend the vital waterway and pay transit fees.

However, the Panama Canal Authority, an independent operator, denied making any changes to its toll structure. “The Panama Canal Authority has not altered its fee policies,” it stated in response to US claims.

Since returning to office, Trump has voiced frustration over Panama’s handling of the canal, citing concerns over Chinese influence. He has not ruled out the use of force to reclaim control of the waterway, which manages 40% of US container traffic.

Trump and Rubio have strongly opposed China’s presence in Panama, particularly its involvement in managing ports on both sides of the canal. They fear that Beijing could restrict US access in a geopolitical crisis.

Panama has denied allegations of Chinese control but has moved to ease US concerns. President José Raúl Molino recently announced that Panama would not renew its membership in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Despite this, Trump has expressed dissatisfaction, stating that while Panama has made some concessions, the issue remains unresolved. Further US-Panama negotiations are scheduled for later this week to discuss the matter.

Trump has previously suggested that the US should “take back” the canal, which it built over a century ago and transferred to Panama in 1999.