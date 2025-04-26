Trump orders action for free US shipping through key Panama, Suez canals

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US President Donald Trump demanded that American military and commercial ships be allowed to cross the Panama and Suez canals without paying fees, urging swift action to enforce the move.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "immediately take care of, and memorialize" the issue.

The Panama Canal, a critical link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, handles about 40% of US container traffic annually. Completed by the United States in the early 20th century, control of the waterway was handed over to Panama in 1999.

The US president has previously said he wants to "take back" the canal and, before assuming office in January, indicated he would not rule out using economic or military pressure to regain control.

The Suez Canal, located in Egypt, is another strategic waterway that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, playing a key role in global trade.