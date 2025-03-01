Trump: The invasion is over

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the United States announced on the deployment of nearly 3,000 additional troops to its border with Mexico.

According to US Northern Command (NORTHCOM), the deployment includes approximately 2,400 soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, along with about 500 troops from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, bringing the total number of active-duty personnel in the region to around 9,000.

The Stryker unit will not engage in law enforcement activities such as interdictions or deportations. Instead, its role will focus on surveillance, administrative operations, and engineering support. Meanwhile, the aviation brigade will provide airlift capabilities, transport personnel and equipment, and conduct aerial medical evacuations.

“These deployments will enhance our ability to stop the flow of illegal migration and drugs at the southern border,” said NORTHCOM Commander General Gregory Guillot.

Invasion Is Over

As the military build-up continues, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that his administration’s immigration policies had effectively ended what he described as an "invasion" at the border.

“The invasion of our country is over,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, emphasizing that under his leadership, “the border is closed to all illegal immigrants.” He warned that anyone attempting to cross unlawfully would face strict penalties and immediate deportation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who visited the border last month, reiterated the administration’s tough stance on immigration, stating, “We are going to get control of this border.” He also issued a warning to drug cartels, saying, “All options are on the table,” following Trump’s January executive order that classified them as a national security threat.

Hegseth also confirmed that the Pentagon is prepared to use “any necessary assets” to assist in immigration enforcement, including the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Notably, last month, Trump proposed detaining up to 30,000 migrants at Guantanamo, a facility historically used to hold terrorism suspects. In recent weeks, US forces have detained dozens of people at the site, with many already deported.