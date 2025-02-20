US limits transgender rights: Male and female only two sexes

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance on Wednesday updating its official definitions of terms such as sex, female, and male, following executive orders by President Donald Trump that restrict transgender rights.

The guidance reinforces the Trump administration's position that male and female are the only two sexes and are unchangeable, marking one of the first measures taken by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since his confirmation last week as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government," Kennedy noted. "The prior administration's policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over."

The US President claims the government has been promoting "gender ideology," a vague term often used by conservative groups to describe beliefs that challenge traditional views on sex and gender. Rights activists, however, see it as an anti-LGBTQ trope that dehumanizes individuals.

In recent years, transgender rights have sparked political controversy, with several Republicans campaigning during November's elections to roll back transgender-related laws.

Since assuming office, Trump has issued multiple executive orders that reversed policies aimed at promoting racial equity and protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

Wednesday’s guidance defines a female as "a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs" and a male as "a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm."

"The sex of a human, female or male, is determined genetically at conception (fertilization), and is observable before birth.”

The Health Department also acknowledged its adherence to another Trump order by implementing measures to prevent the "chemical and surgical mutilation" of children, referring to gender-affirming treatments such as puberty-blocking medication, hormones, and, in some cases, surgery.