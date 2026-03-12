USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,850 dinars per 100 dollars as markets ended the week.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya cental exchanges at 153,850 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 154,250 dinars recorded earlier in the day.

In the Iraqi capital Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars, while in Erbil selling prices stood at 153,700 dinars and buying prices at 153,550 dinars.