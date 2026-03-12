President Barzani calls on Baghdad to protect diplomatic missions

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday condemned the overnight attack on an Italian military base in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that the Iraqi government must fulfill its responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and allied forces.

During a phone call with the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, Barzani warned against allowing “outlawed groups” to endanger the country’s security and interests, and urged Baghdad to ensure the protection of foreign missions and coalition forces operating in Iraq.

Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in confronting security challenges and terrorist threats.