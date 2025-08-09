Kurdistan President welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace deal

2025-08-09T10:07:37+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House.

“I congratulate [US President] Donald Trump for successfully brokering this historic deal,” Barzani wrote on X.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the accord on Friday in Washington, in a ceremony hosted by Trump, who hailed the agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

