Kurdistan President welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace deal

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House.

“I congratulate [US President] Donald Trump for successfully brokering this historic deal,” Barzani wrote on X.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the accord on Friday in Washington, in a ceremony hosted by Trump, who hailed the agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough.