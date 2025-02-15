President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting German Bundestag delegation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with a delegation from the German Bundestag, led by Johann Wadephul, Deputy Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) parliamentary group.

The Kurdish presidency stated that during the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025, President Barzani expressed gratitustated ment’s decision to extend the mission of German forces stationed in the Kurdistan Region as part of the Global Coalition.

The German delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, stressing the need for continued cooperation to address security challenges and enhance collaboration in key sectors.