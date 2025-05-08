President Barzani congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as head of the Roman Catholic Church, endorsing his call for peace, justice, and unity.

In a statement on X, Barzani conveyed his greetings on behalf of the Kurdistan Region and welcomed the pontiff’s message of compassion and moral responsibility.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the late Pope Francis to interfaith dialogue and humanitarian efforts, affirming the Region’s ongoing commitment to religious tolerance and coexistence.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago in 1955, is the first American and the first member of the Augustinian order to lead the Catholic Church.

Elected on May 8 following the death of Pope Francis, he previously headed the Dicastery for Bishops and worked extensively as a missionary in Peru.