President Barzani denounces attack in Tuz Khurmatu, urges unity against ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of a terrorist attack in Tuz Khurmatu, Saladin province, that left three officers dead and three others wounded.

“This heinous act underscores that terrorism remains a grave threat to the peace and stability of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader region, particularly in disputed territories under Article 140,” Barzani stated.

The President stressed the urgency of "enhancing coordination between and cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi Army, and Global Coalition forces to defeat terrorism and ensure lasting security."

Earlier today, an explosion targeted a joint military convoy during a security operation aimed at dismantling ISIS cells in eastern Saladin. The attack claimed the lives of Colonel Saman Saber Suleiman, Colonel Mohammed Reza Karim, and Deputy Officer Sherif Ahmed Mohammed Amin, while three other soldiers sustained injuries.

Tuz Khurmatu, a volatile area within Iraq's disputed territories, has frequently been the site of ISIS activity.