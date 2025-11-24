President Barzani, former PM Allawi weigh steps for Iraq’s new cabinet

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed steps to form Iraq’s next federal government with former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi, also the head of the National Accord Movement (Wifaq).

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the talks covered the political situation in Iraq and the Region and reviewed the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

Barzani is also vice president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which secured 26 seats in Iraq’s 329-seat parliament, the largest share among Kurdish parties. Meanwhile, Allawi’s Movement competed within caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development list (Al-Ima'ar wal Tanmiya), one of the major blocs contesting government formation with 46 seats.

Iraq’s cabinet negotiations are now underway under the country’s power-sharing system, in which the premiership traditionally goes to a Shia figure, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd.