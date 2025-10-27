Pope names new envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News – Vatican City

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV appointed Archbishop Miroslaw Stanislaw Wachowski as Apostolic Nuncio to Iraq, directing him to advance peace and interfaith dialogue as the country heads toward its November 11 elections.

Wachowski, born in 1970 in Pisz, Poland, joined the Holy See’s diplomatic corps in 2004 and previously served in Senegal, Austria, and Poland. He became Under-Secretary for Relations with States in 2019.

According to Vatican News, the Pope called on Wachowski to support Iraq’s Christian community and strengthen coexistence among faiths, describing the country as “marked by suffering and the desire for rebirth.”

Iraq’s Christian population has fallen from about 1.5 million before 2003 to fewer than 250,000, with the Vatican continuing to emphasize dialogue, minority protection, and postwar reconstruction.

