How Pope Leo XIV was elected: Iraq’s Cardinal Sako shares details

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, shared details from the secretive Vatican meetings that preceded the election of Pope Leo XIV, describing a process marked by discipline, spiritual focus, and collective responsibility.

In a statement, Cardinal Sako indicated that more than 185 cardinals, including both electors and retired members, convened in the Vatican for several days of closed-door discussions. The talks focused on preserving church unity, strengthening Christian doctrine, building closer ties with communities, and responding to the suffering of people in conflict-affected regions.

The conclave formally opened on May 7 with a morning Mass, followed by a spiritual reflection and the first round of voting inside the Sistine Chapel. A total of 133 cardinals under the age of 80 participated in the election, with two absent due to health-related reasons. Seating arrangements followed strict protocol based on each cardinal’s ecclesiastical rank, he added.

All communication with the outside world was suspended from the outset. Mobile phones were collected, and internet access was cut off to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of the voting process.

White smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel chimney on May 8 confirmed the successful election of Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in the United States on September 14, 1955. The bells of St. Peter’s Basilica rang out as thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square to witness the announcement.