White smoke: New Pope elected at Vatican

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the College of Cardinals in the Vatican has elected a new pope to succeed the late Pope Francis, as white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.

Simultaneously, the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica rang in celebration, while thousands of Christians gathered in St. Peter’s Square to witness the moment, eagerly awaiting the traditional sign that a new pontiff had been chosen.

The 133 cardinals eligible to vote—all under the age of 80—began the highly secretive balloting process earlier on Wednesday. In accordance with centuries-old tradition, the conclave was held in complete seclusion as the cardinals deliberated to select the next spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The name of the new pope and the title he will assume are expected to be announced shortly from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square.