Middle East sole nominee: Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports Cardinal Sako’s papal run

2025-04-22T10:22:43+00:00

Shafaq News/​ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed that Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has been nominated as a candidate to succeed Pope Francis at the Vatican.

On X, al-Sudani noted that Sako is “the sole nominee from the Middle East,” praising his international stature and efforts in “advancing peace and fostering interfaith tolerance.”

He also underscored Iraq’s deep Christian roots and tradition of religious coexistence, stating, “Today, Iraq remains a land where all Christian denominations are represented—embodying a spirit of love and unity among believers of diverse religions.”

Earlier, diversity expert and former UN adviser Saad Salloum reported that Cardinal Sako had officially been entered into the list of papal candidates.

