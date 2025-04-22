Middle East sole nominee: Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports Cardinal Sako’s papal run

Shafaq News/​ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed that Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has been nominated as a candidate to succeed Pope Francis at the Vatican.

On X, al-Sudani noted that Sako is “the sole nominee from the Middle East,” praising his international stature and efforts in “advancing peace and fostering interfaith tolerance.”

He also underscored Iraq’s deep Christian roots and tradition of religious coexistence, stating, “Today, Iraq remains a land where all Christian denominations are represented—embodying a spirit of love and unity among believers of diverse religions.”

We reaffirm our unwavering support for His Beatitude Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the sole nominee from the Middle East to succeed the late Pope Francis (may his soul rest in peace) as the head of the Holy See in the Vatican.

Earlier, diversity expert and former UN adviser Saad Salloum reported that Cardinal Sako had officially been entered into the list of papal candidates.