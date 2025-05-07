Black smoke in Vatican: No Pope elected yet

2025-05-07T21:31:25+00:00

Shafaq News/ Cardinals did not select a new pope in the first secret vote of the papal conclave Wednesday, a result indicated by billowing black smoke from the world’s most-watched chimney.

The proceedings are set to continue on Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, the cardinals walked while chanting in procession to the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, where they swore oaths of secrecy and sealed the doors.

They are to remain sequestered, deliberating and casting rounds of votes, until the new leader of the Catholic Church is selected.

When a successor to Pope Francis is chosen by at least a two-thirds majority, a billow of white smoke will announce the moment to crowds massed in St. Peter’s Square and more than a billion Catholics around the world.

