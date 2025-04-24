Basra Governor seeks stronger ties with Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani met with both Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani during his visit to the Region on Thursday.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, discussions focused on enhancing coordination among Iraq’s provinces. Both sides highlighted the importance of joint efforts to improve governance frameworks and the delivery of public services.

Al-Eidani praised the Kurdistan Region’s development and administrative performance, noting Basra’s interest in strengthening cooperation. He also pointed to the Region’s achievements in both planning and public sector management, areas from which Basra could draw valuable experience.

Later in the day, al-Eidani met with Leader Masoud Barzani at his residence in Salahaddin Resort.

A statement from Barzani’s office indicated that the meeting reviewed the political landscape in Iraq and the wider region. Barzani also stressed the need for greater coordination among Iraqi political actors to resolve ongoing disputes and confront shared national challenges.