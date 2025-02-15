President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting Turkiye’s Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing the relations between the two sides.

It was a pleasure meeting my friend @HakanFidan to discuss recent regional developments. We exchanged views on enhancing Iraq and KRI’s ties with Türkiye and explored ways to strengthen regional stability. pic.twitter.com/J9ID3mAUFJ — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 15, 2025

Notably, President Barzani arrived on Thursday in Munich to attend the conference where he met with senior officials from various countries including Germany, the US, the UK, Syria, Estonia, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Jordan.