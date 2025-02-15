President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting Turkiye’s Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing the relations between the two sides.

Notably, President Barzani arrived on Thursday in Munich to attend the conference where he met with senior officials from various countries including Germany, the US, the UK, Syria, Estonia, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Jordan.

