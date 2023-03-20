Turkiye hopes for happiness and safety in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a congratulatory message from the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the occasion of Nowruz.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, Cavusoglu considered Nowruz as a “factor that promotes brotherhood and symbolizes renewal and joy.

The Turkish Foreign Minister thanked president Barzani for visiting the areas affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and expressed sympathy for the victims.

Cavusoglu expressed hope for good health, happiness, and safety for President Nechirvan Barzani and the people of the Kurdistan Region.

Newroz has been celebrated for thousands of years. Based on the solar system, it marks the beginning of spring and the new year in the Kurdish calendar.

The holiday has a profound cultural and historical significance for the Kurdish people and is often associated with the struggle for freedom and the resistance against oppression.

In addition to Kurds, Newroz is also celebrated by other communities in the region, such as Persians, Azerbaijanis, and Turkmen. It is a time for family gatherings, feasting, traditional dancing, and music.