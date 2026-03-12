Two explosive drones hit Iraqi army site in Makhmour

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two explosive-laden drones struck an Iraqi army military site in Makhmour district, southeast of Mosul, on Thursday, causing damage to the location, a security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News.

The drones targeted the headquarters of the Engineering Battalion formations of the Iraqi Army’s 14th Division in the district. Security forces moved to the scene and imposed a cordon around the site after the attack.

No casualties were reported so far, and the extent of material losses was not immediately clear.