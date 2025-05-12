Operation in Makhmour: Iraqi, Kurdish forces hunt ISIS remnants

Shafaq News/ Iraqi and Kurdish forces executed a coordinated military operation in the Qarachogh mountain range that targeted ISIS hideouts, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs announced on Monday.

According to the ministry’s statement, the joint campaign, launched at 7:00 a.m., involved extensive search-and-clear missions across both the northern and southern flanks of Mount Qarachogh, situated in the disputed Makhmour district of Nineveh Province. The operation concluded by midday.

The ministry described the mission as part of a larger effort to eliminate insurgent footholds in contested areas and strengthen long-term regional stability.

Iraq has ramped up pressure on ISIS remnants in 2025, reportedly neutralizing around 100 militants in the first quarter alone.

Despite the group’s territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS remnants continue to launch sporadic attacks using suicide bombings, ambushes, and guerrilla warfare, particularly in rugged terrain and remote areas where they maintain hideouts.