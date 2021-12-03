The Makhmour attack resulted in casualties, Kurdish authorities reveal

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region announced that civilians were killed and wounded on Thursday evening in the recent ISIS attack that took place in Makhmour district.

the ministry said in a statement that the terrorists attacked several houses in Khadrjija village

The attack resulted in deaths and injuries, according to the ministry, which also noted that the Peshmerga forces immediately launched a large-scale operation in the area to pursue the perpetrators.

Yesterday night, a security source reported that an ISIS attack on a Kurdish village in Nineveh resulted in several casualties.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists stormed Khadrjija village in Makhmour District.

The terrorists killed three sons of the village's mayor before they fled, according to the source.