Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Makhmour attack resulted in casualties, Kurdish authorities reveal

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-03T06:45:16+0000
The Makhmour attack resulted in casualties, Kurdish authorities reveal

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region announced that civilians were killed and wounded on Thursday evening in the recent ISIS attack that took place in Makhmour district.

the ministry said in a statement that the terrorists attacked several houses in Khadrjija village

The attack resulted in deaths and injuries, according to the ministry, which also noted that the Peshmerga forces immediately launched a large-scale operation in the area to pursue the perpetrators.

Yesterday night, a security source reported that an ISIS attack on a Kurdish village in Nineveh resulted in several casualties.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists stormed Khadrjija village in Makhmour District.

The terrorists killed three sons of the village's mayor before they fled, according to the source.

related

The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-06-06 14:25:44
The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-06-04 18:57:08
In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

PKK is “a machine in the hands of others”, Peshmerga official says

Date: 2021-07-15 13:28:16
PKK is “a machine in the hands of others”, Peshmerga official says

The Peshmerga Veterans Association: we do not have any privileges

Date: 2021-02-13 12:24:25
The Peshmerga Veterans Association: we do not have any privileges

Relations between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army have improved, Ismail says

Date: 2021-09-12 12:20:11
Relations between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army have improved, Ismail says

Peshmerga and Defense ministries to start talks today

Date: 2020-10-13 07:33:05
Peshmerga and Defense ministries to start talks today

Peshmerga official reveals the site from which kafri attack was launched

Date: 2021-04-18 18:46:03
Peshmerga official reveals the site from which kafri attack was launched

Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road

Date: 2020-11-24 08:09:05
Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road