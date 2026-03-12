Iran threatens of regional blackout if power grid targeted

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Thursday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, warned that electricity across the region could be cut off if Iran’s power infrastructure is targeted.

In a statement, he referenced remarks by US President Donald Trump during a March 10 press conference, in which Trump claimed he could cut electricity to Iran within an hour but chose not to do so.

Trump has said "we can take apart Iran's electric capacity within one hour, but we have not done it."Well, if they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 12, 2026

The warning comes amid escalating military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. Additionally, Israel targeted Iranian energy facilities earlier this week, including oil storage infrastructure near Tehran.