Iran threatens of regional blackout if power grid targeted
2026-03-12T13:53:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Thursday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, warned that electricity across the region could be cut off if Iran’s power infrastructure is targeted.

In a statement, he referenced remarks by US President Donald Trump during a March 10 press conference, in which Trump claimed he could cut electricity to Iran within an hour but chose not to do so.

The warning comes amid escalating military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. Additionally, Israel targeted Iranian energy facilities earlier this week, including oil storage infrastructure near Tehran.

