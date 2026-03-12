Iraq leads Jordan export markets with $145M

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Amman

Iraq ranked first among destinations for Jordanian exports worth 103 million dinars ($145 million) in the first two months of 2026, the Amman Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

The Chamber reported that exports reached 273 million dinars in January and February, up from 226 million dinars in the same period last year, a 20.6% increase.

Switzerland ranked second with 62 million dinars, followed by Syria (15M), Egypt (13M), and the United Arab Emirates (12.5M).

Re-exported foreign goods accounted for the largest share of exports at 105 million dinars, followed by Jordanian industrial products (36M), Arab-origin goods (35M), and agricultural products (20M).