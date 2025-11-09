Jordan’s exports to Iraq edge down in October

Shafaq News – Amman / Baghdad

Jordan’s exports to Iraq fell to 791 million dinars ($1.12 billion) in October 2025, the Amman Chamber of Industry said on Sunday.

Total exports for the first ten months of 2025 rose to $8.85 billion from $7.82 billion a year earlier, according to the chamber. Arab countries remained Jordan’s largest market at $4.1 billion, followed by non-Arab Asia ($1.99 billion) and North America ($1.56 billion).

Specifically, exports to the United States reached $1.5 billion, to India $1.36 billion, and to Saudi Arabia $992 million, accounting for half of the country's total exports.

Amman’s Department of Statistics earlier reported that Jordanian exports to Iraq grew 6.4% in the first eight months of 2025, totaling 599 million dinars ($844 million).