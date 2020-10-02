Barzani wishes Trump a speedy recovery

Shafaq News / the president of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani on Friday wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive to COVID-19.

Barzani tweeted “I send my prayers to President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump and wish them with all infected a speedy recovery.”

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tonight, my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted today early morning.

Sean P. Conley, the President's physician released information about the president’s health condition saying, “This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

He added, “The President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”



