Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-23T10:34:58+0000
Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani mourned on Friday the passing of the well-known Kurdish writer, intellectual, and politician, Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz.

Earlier in the day, an informed source told Shafaq News agency that Dr. Qazzaz passed away from the complications of COVID-19.

Barzani said in a statement, "The deceased was a loyal patriotic pioneer and intellectual. He devoted all his life and abilities to serve Kurdistan in the revolution, political, diplomatic, cultural and academic struggle, and provided great services to his people and homeland".

He added, "In the days of the revolution, the deceased was a capable diplomat. In Kurdistan Regional Government, he was a successful and efficient minister. He provided remarkable services during his presidency of the Kurdish academy. His fingerprint is still evident in these areas he served in".

The President of Kurdistan Region offered condolences to the family of the late Dr. Qazzaz.


