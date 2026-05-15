Three drones strike PDKI camp north of Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three drones struck the Jejnikan camp north of Erbil on Friday, targeting a site that houses civilian family members of Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) fighters, a party official told Shafaq News.

One drone was intercepted and shot down. The other two crashed near the camp without causing casualties, according to Karim Barouzi.

In a statement, the PDKI attributed the attack to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which it accused of conducting a sustained campaign of suicide drone and ballistic missile strikes against party camps in the Kurdistan Region since the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran on February 28, 2026. The party said Iranian strikes have now hit KDPI family camps and the party's medical and educational installations on close to 130 separate occasions.

Iran’s terrorist IRGC launched a new wave of suicide drones against the Jejnikan residential camp of the PDKI this morning. This marks the second such attack against Jejnikan within a three-day period.Jejnikan serves as civilian residential camp for PDKI members’ families.… — PDKI (@PDKIenglish) May 15, 2026

Friday's attack was the second to target Jejnikan in three days.

The Kurdistan Region has sustained more than 650 missile and drone attacks since the conflict began, leaving 16 people dead and approximately 100 others wounded, according to KDPI figures.

Read more: Drone strike hits Kurdish Iranian opposition camp in al-Sulaymaniyah