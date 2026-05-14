Taqaddum reserve candidate joins Iraq parliament after minister appointment

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bashar Al-Amej, head of the Al-Anbar Investment Commission, on Thursday joined Iraq’s Parliament after taking the seat vacated by Mohammed Nouri, who was recently approved as Minister of Industry and Minerals.

Al-Amej had been the first reserve candidate on the Taqaddum Party list led by Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, making him eligible to replace Nouri.

توكلنا على الله pic.twitter.com/uLtc3SiuwJ — بشار عامج المحمدي (@bashar1amej) May 14, 2026

Earlier today, Iraq’s Parliament granted confidence to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet and ministerial program, approving 14 ministers while postponing votes on six portfolios, including higher education and interior, following objections to several nominees.

Under Iraq’s constitution and the principle of separation of powers, lawmakers appointed to ministerial posts generally relinquish their parliamentary seats to focus on executive responsibilities.