Three killed in Israeli strikes across Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military on Thursday carried out a series of airstrikes on several villages in southern Lebanon, killing multiple civilians, while Hezbollah continued its attacks on Israeli forces deployed in the region.

Lebanese media indicated that Israeli bombardment swept across the Nabatieh and Tyre districts, including the heights of Ali al-Taher and the towns of Yohmor al-Shaqif, Kfartebnit, and Jebshit. No casualties were reported in those areas, though extensive material damage was documented.

مراسل الجديد: الجيش الإسرائيلي يستهدف محيط بلدة يحمر الشقيف في قضاء النبطية بالقذائف الفوسفورية pic.twitter.com/p4ZVDDRnKa — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 14, 2026

Additional shelling struck Arnoun, Froun, and Zibdin, killing three people and wounding five others. Separate attacks also hit Haris, alongside artillery fire targeting Deir al-Zahrani.

قصف مدفعي معاد استهدف بلدتي أرنون وكفرتبنيت https://t.co/ORrGrIYS2E — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 14, 2026

غارة استهدفت حاريص https://t.co/UrzzSWoRIm — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 14, 2026

The Israeli military disclosed that its forces carried out around 65 operations in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, claiming more than 20 Hezbollah operatives were killed.

#عاجل ‼️خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الأخيرة: جيش الدفاع هاجم نحو 65 بنية تحتية وقضى على أكثر من 20 مخربًا من منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في جنوب لبنان⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي العمل لإزالة التهديدات عن مواطني دولة إسرائيل وقوات جيش الدفاع في جنوب لبنان.⭕️خلال الساعات الأربع… pic.twitter.com/6ai3nGqs7b — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 14, 2026

Lebanese authorities have documented more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 2,896 people and wounded 8,824 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah responded to what it described as “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm of drones targeting Israeli forces positioned near the village of al-Taybeh. The operation included a strike on a house where troops were stationed, with the group claiming “direct hits.”

In separate statements, Hezbollah outlined additional operations, including attacks on a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Ras al-Naqoura, fire targeting an artillery position in Odaisseh, and strikes on technical equipment in Shamaa. The group also detailed shelling at the Blat position, engagement with a gathering of soldiers in Rashaf, and a drone attack targeting a Merkava tank in al-Taybeh.

On the Israeli side, the army confirmed that four soldiers were wounded in a drone explosion near Ras al-Naqoura, including one in critical condition. It added that 910 soldiers have been injured during ground operations in southern Lebanon, among them 52 in serious condition and 114 with moderate injuries.